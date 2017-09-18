Domestic Goddesses Get Their Due & More From London Fashion Week

Styles from Anya Hindmarch on the runway at London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Domestic Goddess

You can always rely on Anya Hindmarch to put on a spectacle for her guests. Sunday involved a life-size, light-up, animatronic house and the show literally raised the roof. For spring 2018, her typically whimsical shoe designs took on a domestic edge. Furry house shoes came with eyes in the shape of fried eggs, chunky heeled sandals were done in quilted leather and there were even shag pile slippers that looked just like a bath mat.

Anya Hindmarch spring ’18 at London Fashion Week Rex Shutterstock

A Fashionable Fairytale

Floral lightbox installations on the runway at Preen provided an ethereal hothouse setting for a fairytale of a show. Mainstay footwear was a simple lace-less brogue with a v-shaped vamp which came teamed with knee socks in the same color for a simple monoblock effect that, quite simply, rocked. FN loved the red-on-red Little Red Ridinghood inspired looks the best. Sequin embellished alternatives teamed with similarly elaborate Mary Janes created a change of pace while others bore delicate floral prints to match the floaty frocks.

Preen. Rex Shutterstock

Barefaced Cheek

Guests had to brave a hoard of anti-fur protesters to enter the Versus Versace show. There was no fur on display so someone obviously didn’t get the memo but there were plenty of exposed flesh in evidence (prime example being one model sporting little else but a pair of Versace logo emblazoned pants) along with “naked” shoes and Perspex heels. We’d expect nothing less from Donatella.

Versus Versace. Rex Shutterstock

Coolest Collab

For spring 2018, Peter Pilotto teamed up with buzzed about footwear label Neous. This favorite with buyers from Net-a-Porter to Harvey Nichols and Om Pedder is the baby of Nicholas Kirkwood alumnus Alan Buanne and fashion stylist Vanissa Antonious, and since it launched last season, has quickly become known for its quirky, architectural silhouettes. Pumps and ankle boots in buttersoft pastel leathers all came with modernist metallic heels. We’ll take a pair in every color.