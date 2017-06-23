Shoe of the Day: Loewe’s Needlepoint Loafers

Loewe Ready-to-Wear Spring 2018

Jonathan Anderson’s seaside-themed spring ’18 collection for Loewe drew inspiration from pirates and explorers to pilgrims in search of namaste. Our shoe of the day with its divine needlepoint tapestry fabrication channels the designer’s pilgrim character. Team with rolled up pants for a spot of sunset beach-combing. All together now: Ommmmmm.

Loewe Spring 2018 Ready-to-Wear REX/Shutterstock

