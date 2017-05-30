Thigh-High Boots Aren’t Going Away Yet, According to Philipp Plein

View Slideshow Thigh-high boots dominate the runway at Philipp Plein Resort 2018. REX/Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow, Paris Hilton, “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks: these are just a few of the names that were impossible to miss on the pink carpet at Philipp Plein’s resort 2018 show in Cannes, France, last Thursday. Equally hard to miss were the towering, thigh-high stiletto boots the designer sent down the runway.

A snake skin version of the lace-up thigh-high boots on the runway at Philipp Plein Resort 2018. REX/Shutterstock

As history has shown, Plein is not one to shy away from a thigh-high moment. His spring 2017 runway show featured laser-cut, over-the-knee heels with metal accents lining the center. Just as muse Hilton modeled the gladiator style for spring ’17, she strutted alongside actor boyfriend Chris Zylka wearing black, lace-up peep-toe boots that nearly grazed the thigh-high slit in her black lace dress.

Paris Hilton walks the runway in black thigh-highs along with Chris Zylka at Philipp Plein Resort 2018. REX/Shutterstock

Plein’s resort ’18 thigh-high lace-ups were presented in two main color choices, both channeling a rocker-chic vibe. A black option, as seen on Hilton and model Sofia Richie, featured red rose detailing along either side of the shoe. Reminiscent of band Guns n’ Roses, the black version was paired with an embellished sequin mini-dress featuring a skull and blooming red roses on Richie.

Black, embroidered thigh-high boots on the runway at Philipp Plein Resort 2018. REX/Shutterstock

On the flip-side, Plein offered an even edgier version in snakeskin. This time, the risqué boot style was paired with bikinis; an army green style and matching embroidered jacket along with a denim bikini and ripped jean jacket for two of the key looks. The designer opted for a boudoir-style corset bodysuit and flowing black kimono topped off with a shimmering biker jacket to complete the other major shoe moment of the night.

A snakeskin version of the lace-up thigh-high boots on the runway at Philipp Plein Resort 2018. REX/Shutterstock

Despite the recent dominance of the sock boot, which has quieted the frenzy around thigh-high boots a bit, clearly thigh-highs are not over yet.

