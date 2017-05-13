How to Watch the Louis Vuitton 2018 Cruise Show Live Stream

Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. REX Shutterstock.

Last year, creative director Nicolas Ghesquière brought Louis Vuitton’s cruise show to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However this time around, inspiration has come from the east. The fashion house’s next presentation is set for Sunday in Japan at 4:15 a.m. ET, and for those who don’t live in the Land of the Rising Sun, the Louis Vuitton 2018 cruise collection live stream is available to watch from your screen on Louisvuitton.com.

The Miho Museum will serve as the venue, where sweeping views of forests surround the area located outside of Kyoto. Ghesquière shared the news on Instagram in April with a photo of the landscape. Speaking to Vogue.com, Ghesquière said “the place inspired me right away.”

Nicolas Ghesquière and Jennifer Connelly. REX Shutterstock.

My next cruise collection @louisvuitton will be held in a gigantic woodland in Kyoto @mihomuseum.official . Japan 🇯🇵, May 14th A post shared by 🆖 (@nicolasghesquiere) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

“After the desert and Palm Springs, the ocean and Rio, I wanted to introduce people to another landscape, to immerse them in a sea of green,” Ghesquière said. “With the I.M. Pei’s Miho Museum we are continuing an architectural voyage that suits the Maison Louis Vuitton to a T. For our 2018 Cruise fashion show we are transported into a tangled web of nature, geographical greatness and a unique architectural vision.”

Ghesquière arrived in Tokyo ahead of the Louis Vuitton 2018 cruise collection on Wednesday and told his social media followers that he planned to see the sights. “New landscapes new horizons,” he captioned a video. “Taking in Tokyo before heading to Kyoto Louis Vuitton 2018 Cruise.”