Keira Knightley and Yara Shahidi Sat Front Row With Dramatic Eyes at Chanel’s Cruise Collection

View Slideshow Keira Knightley, left, and Yara Shahidi at the Chanel Cruise 2018 Collection in Paris. REX Shutterstock.

Keira Knightley, Yara Shahidi, Isabelle Huppert and Pedro Almodovar were among the famous faces that had front row seats today at Chanel’s Resort 2018 collection.

For Karl Lagerfeld’s presentation at the Grand Palais in Paris, Knightley at alongside her husband, James Righton, and watched heels fashioned in the shape of Ancient Greek columns and gladiator sandals march down the runway.

James Righton and Keira Knightley at the Chanel Cruise 2018 Collection in Paris. REX Shutterstock.

Chanel ambassador Knightley had on the luxury brand’s chic cropped black coat that had frayed hems over an airy long dress with lace detail. She completed the look with smokey eyeshadow and a pair of gold pumps.

Meanwhile, “Black-ish” actress Yara Shahidi brought a warm pop of color to the front row in an orange tuxedo shirt with matching flared trousers, and the color continued with her makeup — dramatic arcs around her eyes.

Yara Shahidi at the Chanel Cruise 2018 Collection in Paris. REX Shutterstock.

“All smiles ⚡️ Had a lovely day with @chanelofficial and going to have a great night live tweeting and watching Zozo on her new adventure in #blackish” she later shared on Instagram.

Lagerfeld explained in his show notes that the collection was inspired by a book he read as a child. “The first book I read was Homer,” he said. “I’m suggesting going back to move forward. To create the future, you have to pay attention to the past.”

