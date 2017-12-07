Karl Lagerfeld and Kaia Gerber Say Black Opaque Tights Are Back at Chanel’s Pre-Fall ’18 Show

View Slideshow Kaia Gerber for Chanel. Rex Shutterstock

When Karl Lagerfeld and Kaia Gerber say that black opaque tights are back for pre-fall 2018, it’s time to sit up and take note.

In fact, it might even be the moment to head on over to Wolfold, go wild in the aisles and shop ’til you drop.

Soon enough, we’ll have had our fun with all the spangled diamante and logos currently jostling for leg time. Yes, Alessandro Michele and Rihanna, we’re talking to you — we’ll be longing for the leg equivalent of a palette cleaner, and Wednesday night in Germany’s Hamburg, Karl Lagerfeld proved he was the man for the job.

Kaia Gerber on the runway. Rex Shutterstock

At the Chanel creative director’s Metiers d’Art fashion show at the city’s Elphilharmonie concert hall, he delivered, with a little help from model-of-the-moment, Kaia Gerber, some eminently sensible, season-appropriate hosiery.

There was also a smattering of thick wool socks that briefly flirted with the territory of bordering Austria, plumbed to great effect in the 2014 Salzburg show. It was difficult to tell if these were actually attached to the footwear or not — which brings us to those all important shoes.

Chanel shoe detail. Rex Shutterstock

Dramatic flares are also back for fall, in the shape of Chanel footwear designer Laurence Dacade’s flare-heeled shoe boots. So flared were they, in fact, they resembled the sort of claw foot chair leg popular in the German Renaissance. However, unlike their furniture doppelgängers, they came adorned with pretty bows done in diamante and pearls. Similarly adorned Elbesegler sailor hats completed the accessories offering. Everyone needs a little frosting.

