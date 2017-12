The Location for Gucci Cruise 2019 Has Been Announced

The Alyscamps Roman necropolis. De Agostini/Getty Images

Gucci is showing its cruise 2019 collection in Arles, France, in May.

The luxury company said on Monday that it will hold a runway show on May 30 at the Alyscamps Roman necropolis, which was classified as a Unesco World Heritage site in 1981.

The show will be the first big event to be hosted at Alyscamps, which is located a short distance from the town of Arles, in the heart of France’s Provence region.

Gucci has previously presented its cruise collections, designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, in other culturally significant locations, including New York’s Dia Art Foundation, Westminster Abbey’s cloisters in London and Palazzo Pitti’s Palatina Gallery in Florence, Italy.

Most recently, Gucci revealed it will debut its Gucci Garden in Florence on the opening day of Pitti Uomo, which runs Jan. 9-12.

Conceived by the label’s creative director, the Gucci Garden will be housed inside the historic Palazzo della Mercanzia, in the city’s central Piazza della Signoria.

A store, carrying an exclusive limited-edition product selection, available just in this unit, and a restaurant by Italian Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura will be featured in the space, in addition to an exhibition area curated by the critic Maria Luisa Frisa.