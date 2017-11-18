Gigi Hadid Pulls Out of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid walks on the Victoria's Secret catwalk in 2016. Rex Shutterstock

Supermodel Gigi Hadid pulled out of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show yesterday — announcing that she would not be attending and wishing luck to the other models on Twitter.

“I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can’t wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can’t wait for next year,” Hadid tweeted.

In February, a video on younger sister Bella’s Snapchat story showed Hadid posing with a Buddha-shaped cookie while mimicking the facial expression on the food item. Social media observers ignited a torrent of comment on the gesture, branding it racist, and some believe this video and photo led to Hadid being banned from China and having to drop out of the fashion show.

Some fans found the Stuart Weitzman collaborator’s actions in the video offensive and felt it was proper grounds for her removal from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

However, others felt that the incident had been blown out of proportion, including Hadid’s boyfriend, Zayn Malik, who is of Asian descent. The pop star told a fan, “Trust me she likes Asians” in February on Twitter.

Other models have also pulled out of the fashion show, due to visa issues or scheduling conflicts. And Katy Perry, who was supposed to perform at the show, is also unable to enter China, according to Teen Vogue.

