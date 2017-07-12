Raf Simons Showed His Latest Men’s Collection in a Chinatown Alleyway

By / 1 hour ago
Raf Simons spring 2018 men's View Slideshow
Raf Simons spring '18
REX Shutterstock

Raf Simons showed his spring ’18 men’s collection at New York Fashion Week: Men’s last night in a less-than-glamorous setting: a grimy alleyway in the city’s Chinatown district. Moments before the show, guests mingled about, snapping foggy pictures of the hanging Chinese sky lanterns. The set was part fantasy a la “Blade Runner” and part New York City on a regular Tuesday night. For added effect: Handlers even poured buckets of water onto the makeshift runway, which was standing-only on either side. Good thing the models’ looks included rainboots. 

The spring collection was a dream come true for Simon’s obsessive streetwear fans. There were oversized sweaters balanced with cropped trousers. High-shine raincoats were reinterpreted with boxier silhouettes (plus all the models carried umbrellas). Plaid bucket hats were bang-on with the Chinatown aesthetic. Certain tees and knitwear pieces were printed with Peter Saville’s album artwork for New Order or plastered with the words “Replicant” — another nod to the “Blade Runner” inspiration. 

Related
The 11 Best Sneakers on Sale Right Now

As for the shoes: Simons showed plastic Wellington rainboots in shades of black, brown or white, fit with a roped noose detail on the back. He also showed pool slides, worn with thin socks, and all-black trainers. As far as we could see, there were no collaboration sneakers with Adidas this season, something designer Rick Owens also took a break from for spring. When it rains, it pours. 

Click through the gallery to see the full collection.

View Slideshow

Want more?

At New York Fashion Week Men’s, Classic Sneakers Make a Comeback

5 Ways To Wear the Monochromatic Fashion Trend This Summer

16 Men’s Sandals You Can Wear by the Pool This Summer