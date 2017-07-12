Raf Simons Showed His Latest Men’s Collection in a Chinatown Alleyway

View Slideshow Raf Simons spring '18 REX Shutterstock

Raf Simons showed his spring ’18 men’s collection at New York Fashion Week: Men’s last night in a less-than-glamorous setting: a grimy alleyway in the city’s Chinatown district. Moments before the show, guests mingled about, snapping foggy pictures of the hanging Chinese sky lanterns. The set was part fantasy a la “Blade Runner” and part New York City on a regular Tuesday night. For added effect: Handlers even poured buckets of water onto the makeshift runway, which was standing-only on either side. Good thing the models’ looks included rainboots.

The spring collection was a dream come true for Simon’s obsessive streetwear fans. There were oversized sweaters balanced with cropped trousers. High-shine raincoats were reinterpreted with boxier silhouettes (plus all the models carried umbrellas). Plaid bucket hats were bang-on with the Chinatown aesthetic. Certain tees and knitwear pieces were printed with Peter Saville’s album artwork for New Order or plastered with the words “Replicant” — another nod to the “Blade Runner” inspiration.

As for the shoes: Simons showed plastic Wellington rainboots in shades of black, brown or white, fit with a roped noose detail on the back. He also showed pool slides, worn with thin socks, and all-black trainers. As far as we could see, there were no collaboration sneakers with Adidas this season, something designer Rick Owens also took a break from for spring. When it rains, it pours.

