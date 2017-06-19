Palm Angels Collaborates With Japanese Sandal Brand Suicoke for Spring

Sandals from Palm Angels' spring 2018 men's show in Milan. REX/Shutterstock

Palm Angels designer Francesco Ragazzi is known for his cool, California aesthetic. This season, his spring ’18 men’s show went less happy-go-lucky and a bit more rebellious.

Inspired by California’s Venice Beach and the book “Surf Riot,” Ragazzi made nods to his usual beachy looks for the season — but in a slightly darker, grittier tone than usual. “I always try to take something that is a part of American culture, and reinterpret it in my own way,” said Ragazzi. “I was inspired by a picture taken in ’86, of a riot that happened in Huntington Beach.”

To do so, he referenced Californian prints and surfer wear, but did them in more pragmatic fabrics. “I like to mix a vintage-inspired print, but on a technical fabric,” he said. Some of the ready-to-wear was also done in collaboration with Sundeck.

Meanwhile, for the shoes, he partnered with cult Japanese brand Suicoke on Velcro’d pool slides. “We joined some of my hardware for the collection with their base models,” said Ragazzi. The designer added colorful neon straps, for instance, which matched the clothes. The collection also included mule sneaker styles, as well as brightly-colored boat shoes.

Click through to view the gallery.

Want more?

Armie Hammer, Chiara Ferragni & More Celebs in the Front Row at Milan Fashion Week Men’s

The Top Shoe Moments From Day 3 of Milan Fashion Week Men’s

Dsquared2’s Spring 2018 Collection at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Prada Spring ’18 Ready-to-Wear at Milan Men’s Fashion Week