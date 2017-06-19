No.21’s Spring Men’s Shoes Are Super Retro and Chunky

View Slideshow A close-up of a shoe from N. 21's spring 2018 men's collection at Milan Fashion Week. REX/Shutterstock

Though “effortlessly cool” is a term wildly overused in fashion, it seems appropriate to describe No.21’s spring ’18 men’s collection. Shown during Milan Men’s Fashion Week today, designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua sent out a strong collection built on cool nonchalance — a look that extended right down to the retro runners, which were modernized with a super chunky sole and colorful accents.

The retro runner is building up as one of the season’s biggest sneaker trends (we saw the look at Bally, Baldinini, Christian Louboutin — just to name a few). Here, No.21 elevated the look with a stacked platform sole, which added serious impact to his otherwise very wearable clothing. Plaid sets, silk pants and great raincoats rounded up the look.

A slide from N. 21’s spring 2018 show.

We saw sneaker color combos like yellow and blue, or black and green. One runner style was printed with beachy motifs, and finished with striped laces. Elsewhere in the collection, Dell’Acqua also showed slide sandals — indeed, a beach essential — that were printed with the same imagery. For a fashion spin, the sandals were styled with thin colored socks.

A multicolored clear from N. 21’s spring 2018 collection.

The retro sneaker look seems to be gaining momentum from last season. Of note, Balenciaga showed a stacked-sole runway sneaker for fall, which undoubtedly ignited this whole throwback movement. Call them dad sneakers — but the kind of dad who just might party with his kids.

