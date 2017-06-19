Shoe of the Day at Milan Men’s Fashion Week: Fendi’s Loafer-Mule Hybrids

Mule-loafer hybrids on the runway at Fendi's spring '18 show. REX/Shutterstock

Fendi’s loafer-mule hybrids with their logo strap at the rear is our shoe of the day from the final day of Milan Men’s Fashion Week. This ultimate workwear/vacation wear fusion came in a palette of tan, black and chocolate with chunky treads, and it promises to solve all summer footwear dilemmas in one fell swoop. This is the shoe your wardrobes have been waiting for boys. Business at the front and party at the back.

Mule-loafer hybrids at Fendi’s spring ’18 show. REX/Shutterstock

