The Top Shoe Trends From Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2018

It’s no surprise sneakers dominated the spring ’18 men’s shows at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. From sock-fit sneakers to retro runners, designers continued to embrace the sportswear movement with athletic-inspired collections that evoked a sort of effortless nonchalance. Still, there was plenty of experimentation outside of sneakers, too, including exaggerated dress shoe shapes and fun pool slide sandals.

Read on for the top trends from Milan.

Sock-Fit Sneakers

Tight ankle-hugging silhouettes make these shoes part sneaker, part ankle boot. They’re meant to fit like a sock and give any look a refined sport feel. We saw colorful versions at GCDS, or more neutral styles at Emporio Armani and Neil Barrett.

Velcro Sandals

The Velcro sandal trend may be inspired by outdoorsy fashion, but these styles are meant for stomping around in cities. We saw luxe takes by Ermenegildo Zegna, and sportier neoprene styles by Palm Angels, too, who collaborated with cult Japanese brand Suicoke.

Retro Runners

These aren’t your dads sneakers. The retro runner silhouette got amped up for spring. At No. 21, the sneakers were super chunky with stacked soles, and had colorful accents. Meanwhile, MSGM showed more neutral ’80s-inspired styles.

Extreme Dress Shoes

You’ll be the coolest one in the office with these shoes. Labels took classic dress silhouettes and amped them up big time. At Marni, the toes were squared-off. At Prada, lace-up oxfords were super pointy. Ferragamo’s sleek loafers were given dramatic creeper soles.

Fun Pool Slides

You might not want to get these wet. High-end takes on the classic pool slide was seen at a variety of shows. At Fendi, they came logo’d and in leather. At Versace and Dolce & Gabbana, they were printed in multicolored motifs.

Bold Color

Now this is a way to add some pop to your outfit. At shows like Philipp Plein and Dirk Bikkembergs, shoes came out in super-bright colors, whether it be high-top sneakers or dress shoes. Definitely not for the wallflower.

