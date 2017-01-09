Manolo Blahnik’s Shoes for Wales Bonner Are a Little Bit Intellectual, a Little Bit Street-Rocker

Wales Bonner Men's Fall 2017 Rex/WWD/Giovanni Giannoni

Footwear maverick Manolo Blahnick has lent his craft to up-and-coming designer Grace Wales Bonner for fall 2017.

Wales Bonner, who presented her latest collection Saturday during London Fashion Week Men’s, teamed with Blahnik on the footwear for the show which featured cutout leather sandals and backless loafers and patchwork boots.

Wales Bonner Men’s Fall 2017 Courtesy Photo

Inspired by the rhythm of day-to-day life, the designer portrayed a series of different characters as part of the show.

“There’s the spiritual, the effeminate son — which is the more romantic-renaissance character,” Grace Wales Bonner described backstage post-show “and then there’s also the intellectual and the street-rocker.”

The footwear ran as a common thread between the different characters, each walking at their own pace down their runway, sometimes speeding past and sometimes progressing slowly.

Manolo Blahnik x Wales Bonner WWD/ Rex/ Giovanni Giannoni

The Renaissance character matched his patterned leather trousers to patchwork leather boots in similar earth-toned hues. The boots also featured in a black-and-white version to accompany a series of less decorated looks of crinkled trousers and slim sweaters representing the street rockers.

Elsewhere in the collection, square-toed cutout flat sandals took centre stage. Materials varied, from tanned brown versions which accessorized the intellectuals’ Fifties gray duffel coats and dusters in British tweed to much louder versions in dalmatian prints or green croc leather, worn by the rockers.

“It was just a reflection of reality, really. Different characters that move in different ways,” said Bonner.