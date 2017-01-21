Givenchy Channeled Dennis the Menace With Timely Sneakers

By / 42 mins ago
Givenchy Paris Fashion Week Men's fall '17 collection.
REX Shutterstock.

The ready-to-wear element of Givenchy’s men’s fall 2017 collection that showed today at Paris Fashion Week was oft a complicated proposition.

It started simple enough, but soon gave way to a dizzying array of trompe l’œils and op-art effects with stripes and plaids.

Givenchy fall '17 collection.Givenchy fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Traditional clothing was re-purposed with sweaters becoming scarves and new garments created — not least the love child of a pair of waders and and an overall.

So when it came to the footwear, it was for good reason that Riccardo Tisci opted to keep things simple: black sneakers with white laces. Done the Givenchy way, of course, with a stylized curvature to the eyelets and laces in perfectly horizontal lines mirroring the stripes of those Dennis the Menace-style sweaters.

givenchy fall paris fashion week mens sneakersDetail of Givenchy’s fall ’17 collection sneakers. REX Shutterstock.

A selection from women’s pre-fall 2017 made up the rear, but lest it appear an afterthought, Tisci requisitioned the services of models of the moment, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Kendall’s look? Top-to-toe gingham — with tights and ankle booties to match her frock.

Givenchy fall '17 collection.Kendall Jenner on the runway in women’s styles at Givenchy’s fall ’17 Paris Fashion Week Men’s presentation. REX Shutterstock


