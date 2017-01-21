Givenchy Channeled Dennis the Menace With Timely Sneakers

View Slideshow Givenchy Paris Fashion Week Men's fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

The ready-to-wear element of Givenchy’s men’s fall 2017 collection that showed today at Paris Fashion Week was oft a complicated proposition.

It started simple enough, but soon gave way to a dizzying array of trompe l’œils and op-art effects with stripes and plaids.

Givenchy fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Traditional clothing was re-purposed with sweaters becoming scarves and new garments created — not least the love child of a pair of waders and and an overall.

So when it came to the footwear, it was for good reason that Riccardo Tisci opted to keep things simple: black sneakers with white laces. Done the Givenchy way, of course, with a stylized curvature to the eyelets and laces in perfectly horizontal lines mirroring the stripes of those Dennis the Menace-style sweaters.

Detail of Givenchy’s fall ’17 collection sneakers. REX Shutterstock.

A selection from women’s pre-fall 2017 made up the rear, but lest it appear an afterthought, Tisci requisitioned the services of models of the moment, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Kendall’s look? Top-to-toe gingham — with tights and ankle booties to match her frock.

Kendall Jenner on the runway in women’s styles at Givenchy’s fall ’17 Paris Fashion Week Men’s presentation. REX Shutterstock



