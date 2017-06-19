Italian Streetwear Brand GCDS Launches Full Men’s Shoes Collection

View Slideshow A look from the GCDS spring '18 show at Milan Fashion Week. REX/Shutterstock

Italian streetwear brand GCDS celebrated its first runway show with a bang. Co-founder Giuliano Calza marked the spring ’18 co-ed show, shown during Milan Men’s Fashion Week, by debuting the brand’s first full men’s shoe collection. The assortment includes footwear styles like color-blocked trainers, sock-fit sneaker boots and logo’d slide sandals.

“We have knitted boots, which fit like socks,” Calza said backstage before the show. “We also have sport-chic sneakers. I had so much fun playing with colors. I used to go to college in China, so I brought in shapes that students actually wear at the colleges.”

The collection played up the brand’s sporty streetwear aesthetic. It included monochromatic looks such as pale pink low-tops, which were matched with the same colored shorts, t-shirt and hoodie. As for the women’s assortment, GCDS showed the striped ankle bootie — it was their first footwear style ever created — in punchy new colors.

GCDS is one of many new labels infusing a new energy into Milan’s fashion scene. This week, brands like Marcelo Burlon County of Milan and Palm Angels brought forward contemporary collections as well.

For a closer look at the collection, click through the gallery.

