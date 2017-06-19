Fendi’s Spring Men’s Show Was All About Vacation-Slash-Workwear

View Slideshow A look from the runway at Fendi's spring '18 show. REX/Shutterstock

Fendi’s theme for spring ’18? “Out of office.” Creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi showed a strong men’s collection at Milan Fashion Week today, fusing essential workwear items — the blazer, the tie — with beach-y items more so meant for vacation. (Hawaiian shirts and dad hats, anyone?). This theme extended right down to the shoes, where the label debuted loafer-mule hybrids that were half dressed up, half dressed down.

Compared to, say, Prada’s futuristic eye this season, Fendi harked back to the ’80s here, infusing a dash of “Miami Vice” fashion into their sleek workwear items. Say, a white button-up and tie, but matched with a golf anorak jacket and plaid shorts. It was all about the clash. Meanwhile, sleek leather loafers and trainers with lug soles were all business in the front, but had slingback straps around the ankle. An unexpected combo, but cool nonetheless.

Of course, there was flat out beachwear here, too. Fendi showed logo’d pool slide sandals, in white or tan, as well as strappy Velcro styles that seem to be all the rage this season. With Milan’s up-and-comers showing streetwear more than ever, Fendi’s offbeat point-of-view this season — not a plain sneaker in sight — was much-enjoyed. In fact, Fendi should take herself a long vacay. She deserves it.

