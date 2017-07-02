Rodarte Staged a Hoe-Down in the Cloisters of a 17th-Century Parisian Abbey

View Slideshow Rodarte's spring 2018 presentation at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

“I beg your pardon, I never promised you a rose garden,” Joe South’s country and western track goes. Yes, Rodarte’s Mulleavy sisters staged a hoe-down amidst the cloisters of a 17th-century Parisian abbey today at Haute Couture Fashion Week.

However, while there were plenty of roses growing in the courtyard beyond, it was the tulip that found its way onto the spring 2018 collection’s footwear.

The motif insinuated itself across platform sandals and knee-high, western-style boots alike – its execution, in python skin, giving the demure bloom a much tougher edge.

Similarly, go-faster stripe overlays atop python details on other variants evoked a moto cross idea – reinforced by the quilted biker leathers (admittedly, shot with pearl piercings) that interspersed the more ethereal aspects of the ready to wear.

“It was everything I’d hoped,” said Laura Mulleavy, standing in the garden amidst the model tableaux that completed the show.

Following Proenza Schouler earlier in the day, Rodarte was the second American label to show on the couture schedule. Both brands were official guests of France’s Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

“Showing in Couture Week we wanted to do something different for sure. How could we go to Paris and not try to push ourselves?” she continued of the delicate, couture-esque beading and lace work that was another leit motif of the collection.

“We wanted to keep the DNA of what we do but still do something that’s romantic and pays reverence to the history of couture and all the houses that show here. We just tried to do it our way.”

