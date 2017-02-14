Tory Burch’s Fall 2017 Collection Was Inspired By Katherine Hepburn’s Character in ‘The Philadelphia Story’

View Slideshow Tory Burch fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Tory Burch loves to reference her storied upbringing in a sprawling Georgian estate in Pennsylvania’s Valley Forge, an affluent area on the outskirts of Philadelphia. So it was a natural choice for her to use Katherine Hepburn’s character in “The Philadelphia Story” as her starting point for fall ’17.

Tory Burch fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Citing “outdoor glamour,” “confident femininity,” and overarching themes, Burch’s women took assertive strides in three shoe styles worn with wide-leg trousers (very Hepburn-esque) and draped midi dresses. The first, a loafer pump on a thick heel, was done in ivory and piped-in navy, or in neutral solids.

Tory Burch fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

The second was a tall suede boot with preppy loafer detailing. And finally, there was a lovely black pointed flat with a large velvet bow at the toe, which matched the charming silk ribbons that were tied around models’ ponytails.

Tory Burch fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

In more shoe tie-ins, footwear designer Tabitha Simmons styled the show again this season. Overall, it was a valentine from a more romantic era.

Tory Burch fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

To view the full collection, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Shoe of the Day at New York Fashion Week: Tibi’s Crushed Velvet Pumps

Tanya Taylor Shows Unexpected Shoe Collaboration at NewYork Fashion Week

Self-Portrait’s Collaboration With Robert Clergerie Debuts at New York Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham Will Unveil a Full Shoe Collection at New York Fashion Week

Gypsy Sport’s Fall 2017 Collection at New York Fashion Week