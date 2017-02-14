Tory Burch’s Fall 2017 Collection Was Inspired By Katherine Hepburn’s Character in ‘The Philadelphia Story’

Tory Burch fall '17 collection.
Tory Burch loves to reference her storied upbringing in a sprawling Georgian estate in Pennsylvania’s Valley Forge, an affluent area on the outskirts of Philadelphia. So it was a natural choice for her to use Katherine Hepburn’s character in “The Philadelphia Story” as her starting point for fall ’17.

Citing “outdoor glamour,” “confident femininity,” and overarching themes, Burch’s women took assertive strides in three shoe styles worn with wide-leg trousers (very Hepburn-esque) and draped midi dresses. The first, a loafer pump on a thick heel, was done in ivory and piped-in navy, or in neutral solids.

The second was a tall suede boot with preppy loafer detailing. And finally, there was a lovely black pointed flat with a large velvet bow at the toe, which matched the charming silk ribbons that were tied around models’ ponytails.

In more shoe tie-ins, footwear designer Tabitha Simmons styled the show again this season. Overall, it was a valentine from a more romantic era.

