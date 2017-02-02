Todd Snyder’s Fall ’17 Collection Is All About Mixing and Matching

Sometimes less is more. That was the message at Todd Snyder’s fall ’17 men’s show, debuted Wednesday during New York Fashion Week: Men’s. The designer focused on a neutral color palette this season, showing versatile pieces meant to be mix and matched — including the dressy boots.
There were looks such as a cream shearling topcoat worn with beige khakis, or camel turtlenecks worn under plaid shirts. The occasional pop of color — a burgundy tracksuit, for one — still fell in line with subdued color scheme.
As for the footwear highlights: Black or brown lace-up dress shoes and Chelsea boots added polish to the more casual ready-to-wear. Though Snyder has collaborated with PF Flyers and Cole Haan on sneakers in past seasons, it appears he went for a snazzier aesthetic for fall.
Click through the gallery to see the full collection.
Want more?
Boss Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear at New York Men’s Fashion Week
Raun Larose Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear at New York Men’s Fashion Week
Nautica Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear at New York Men’s Fashion Week