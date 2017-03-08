The Top 20 Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017

View Slideshow Comme des Garcons fall '17 runway presentation at Paris Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Paris Fashion Week, which ends today, started with a bang on March 1. At the Saint Laurent show, its extreme slouch boots immediately became the shoe to beat. As the week went on, there were highlights such as Balenciaga’s body-conscious stretch cuissardes and Comme des Garcons charming bow-tied sneaker collaboration with Nike, but Anthony Vacarello’s high-shine and shimmering Saint Laurent boots remained tops.

At Christian Dior, the moto boot was a welcome addition to filmy tulle looks, throwing the sweet styles just the right amount of askew and ultimately proving that a shoe has the ability to make a look transition from day to night.

Chanel applied an installation of glittering sequins to knee-high boots in reference to the space travel theme of the show. Done on a low block heel, they could definitely handle rocky moon terrain. Speaking of new heights, Miu Miu’s furry alpine Yeti boots had a Himalayas summit spirit, while Hermès showed a low-heeled hiker best left on terra firma.

The over-the-knee boot isn’t going anywhere either. At Valentino, Isabel Marant and Off-White, it came patterned, laced, beaded and slashed, plus a little slouchy, for newfangled élan.

