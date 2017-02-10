Tanya Taylor Shows Unexpected Shoe Collaboration at New York Fashion Week

Canadian designer Tanya Taylor teamed with emerging Italian brand Coliac on a fetching assortment of boots for her fall 2017 collection, which showed at New York Fashion Week today. The two styles — a block heel cropped boot and combat style — were whipped up in multiple materials (velvets, leathers) or printed with Taylor’s signature hand painted florals.
With oversize hardware and fabric lacing, the affect was a rather witty juxtaposition between tomboyish style fused with femininity. Taking into account the overall romanticism of Taylor’s ruffled, pleated and embroidered dressing, it was a was a thoroughly modern, toughened-up take on what pretty looks like now.
To view the collection, click through the gallery.
