Highlights From Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Jean-Paul Gaultier fall '17 makes waves at Couture Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Girl Power

Elie Saab loves a good story, and his fall ’17 couture show was based on a Medieval fairytale about the triumph of warrior queens over the kings of yore. Girl power is not just a modern phenomenon, you know. Said queens marched into battle in towering triple-strap velvet pumps. No mean feat, that.

Cindy Bruna on the catwalk at Elie Saab fall ’17. REX Shutterstock

Heavy on the Metal

The presence of U.S. guests Proenza Schouler and Rodarte started the week’s Americana theme, and John Galliano revved it up to full throttle at Maison Margiela with his metallic cowboy boots. Models sported multicolored metallic lip transfers to match the footwear.

Maison Margiela gold metallic cowboy boots. REX Shutterstock

Snow Business

If sequined ski sweaters, giant bobble hats, the odd pair of bunny ears and some darn fine yeti boots weren’t enough to get Paris into the festive spirit on a boiling-hot afternoon in July, then we’ll raise you a Christmas soundtrack and a sleigh-meets-bicycle to usher in the finale at Jean-Paul Gaultier.

Coco Rocha on the catwalk at Jean-Paul Gaultier fall ’17. REX Shutterstock

Doll Eyes

Models signing up to walk in a Viktor and Rolf couture show must never quite know what they are letting themselves in for. This season the duo transformed their cast into living dolls complete with massive round heads and exaggerated features. It’s a good job the footwear (which included a collaboration with Dr. Martens boots) was flat, because we failed to spot any eyeholes.

Viktor and Rolf fall ’17 runway show. REX Shutterstock

Want more?

High-Cut Dresses and Sandals Were the Celeb Style Statements at This Paris Party

The Top Runway Shoes From Haute Couture Week Fall 2017

Kristen Stewart in a Sequin Jumpsuit, Pharell In Yellow Kicks & More Stars Front Row at Couture Week