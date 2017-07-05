Naomi Campbell Opened and Closed the Azzedine Alaïa Couture Show

View Slideshow Naomi Campbell walks at the Azzediine Alaïa couture fall '17 show. REX Shutterstock

A couture show from Azzedine Alaïa is like a very rare and important metrological phenomenon that occurs only once every few years — in this case six. Avid stargazers will know that Alaïa last presented a couture collection in 2011.

Those privileged enough to be in the correct hemisphere at the appointed hour and with the requisite credentials (Footwear News included) got to experience this blazing trail across the runway firsthand.

Alaïa’s longtime friend, original supermodel Naomi Campbell, both opened (closely followed by Karlie Kloss) and closed the show, which took place today in Paris at the end of fall 2017 couture week. It was difficult to ascertain whether the cheers reverberating around the hall were directed at Campbell or the couture, though one suspects it was a little of both.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway. REX Shutterstock

There was a ripple of the 1960s to the collection, but in typical Alaïa fashion, the interpretation was thoroughly contemporary.

The footwear riffed spectacularly off the clothes, with both boots and coat dresses coming in a meticulous geometric floral motif recalling an intricately wrought, macro version of the designer’s signature Vienne motif.

Azzedine Alaïa fall 2017 haute couture. REX Shutterstock

Super-simple yet eminently sophisticated black zip-front boots, which formed the mainstay of the footwear, evoked the filigree chainmail of the couture — as did the vertical stud detailing on the ankle boots.

Elsewhere, fiercely woven leopard sock boots fitted like a second skin.

The show was a head-to-toe affair, and as for the models’ hair, it came tightly bound into tribal-inflected topknots — ingeniously held in place with plastic wrap. That sight alone was worth a six-year wait.

