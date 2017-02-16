Marc Jacobs’ Supersize Platforms and Slouchy Boots Take to New York’s Sidewalks

View Slideshow Marc Jacobs fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Street style took on a whole new meaning at Marc Jacobs’ fall ’17 show on Thursday. Ditching the traditional runway — and let’s be honest, when does Jacobs ever choose a traditional path? — the designer showed his collection outside the Park Avenue Armory with models walking to the tune of the city’s symphony: taxi horns, construction noise and pedestrian chatter.

Shoes were traffic-stopping and a continuation of Jacobs’ platform construction, which has been in the collection over the past three seasons. The big, bold, towering shape was countered with a more subdued palette of luggage browns and tans.

Marc Jacobs fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Marc Jacobs fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Marc Jacobs fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

One of the seasons key trends also stood out: the tall slouch boot. The extreme proportions were complemented by large quirky bulbous hats. Talk about head-to-toe pushed to the max.

Marc Jacobs fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Marc Jacobs fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

