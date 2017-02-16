Marc Jacobs’ Supersize Platforms and Slouchy Boots Take to New York’s Sidewalks

Street style took on a whole new meaning at Marc Jacobs’ fall ’17 show on Thursday. Ditching the traditional runway — and let’s be honest, when does Jacobs ever choose a traditional path? — the designer showed his collection outside the Park Avenue Armory with models walking to the tune of the city’s symphony: taxi horns, construction noise and pedestrian chatter.
Shoes were traffic-stopping and a continuation of Jacobs’ platform construction, which has been in the collection over the past three seasons. The big, bold, towering shape was countered with a more subdued palette of luggage browns and tans.
One of the seasons key trends also stood out: the tall slouch boot. The extreme proportions were complemented by large quirky bulbous hats. Talk about head-to-toe pushed to the max.
