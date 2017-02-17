What to Do in London, Milan and Paris for the Fall 2017 Fashion Shows

Gucci spring '17 presentation Rex Shutterstock

With New York Fashion Week wrapping up, it’s time to get set for Europe.

Below are some of the most anticipated runway shows and footwear collaborations coming up in London, Milan and Paris, plus four things worth seeing in the fashion capitals.

4 MUST-HAVE SHOW INVITATIONS:

For fast fashion: Burberry (London)

Christopher Bailey’s first buy-now, wear-now show last September had customers queuing up to purchase those tasseled combat boots. The industry is eagerly anticipating the label’s follow-up show and its next hit item.

Burberry fall ’16 women’s collection. Courtesy Image.

For market unity: Gucci (Milan)

There was a Gucci-shaped hole in Milan’s men’s calendar in January, as Alessandro Michele decided to unify his men’s and women’s shows starting with fall ’17, thus making this one hot ticket for fashion lovers.

For the spectacle: Chanel (Paris)

Whether it’s supermodels in supermarkets or Daft Punk-style helmets in data centers, the staging of Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel shows is always runway gold. We can’t wait to see the theme of the next installment, not to mention that of the collection.

For the celebrity buzz: Fenty Puma by Rihanna (Paris)

After debuting in the City of Lights for spring ’16, the superstar singer-designer will return with a new collection this month — and undoubtedly, she will be joined by a mob of press and celebrities.

Rihanna backstage at her spring ’17 show at Paris Fashion Week REX Shutterstock.

COLLABORATIONS TO WATCH:

1. Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt of Malone Souliers are teaming up with Roksanda Ilincic for a second season at London Fashion Week.

2. Christian Louboutin will be lending his ultrafeminine design aesthetic to David Koma’s Mugler show in Paris.

3. Mary Katrantzou has this season tapped Louis Leeman and Erica Pelosini to create the shoes for her London event.

Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt of Malone Souliers Courtesy of brand

WHAT TO SEE WHILE IN TOWN:

“Dancing With Dreams” (London)

An immersive multidisciplinary art installation by Claire Barrow featuring customized Melissa shoes, which form part of the designer’s fall ’17 collection. Open Feb. 17-May 15; Galeria Melissa, 43 King St., Covent Garden; Admission: free

The new Giuseppe Zanotti flagship (London)

The designer opened his largest London flagship store in October, in the former Donna Karan space on Conduit Street near Oxford Circus. Spread over three floors of a historic Georgian building, it houses all of the designer’s high-sparkle collections. 46 Conduit St., Mayfair; +44 20 7734 8827; Hours: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Inside the Giuseppe Zanotti store on Condiut Street. Courtesy Photo

The new Chloé boutique (Paris)

The fashion house debuted its newly revamped Avenue Montaigne shop last fall. The boutique is more than double the size of the previous unit with ample space, high ceilings and lots of warm light. 50 Avenue Montaigne, +33 1 47 23 00 08; Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

“Manolo Blahnik: The Art of Shoes” (Milan)

This retrospective showcases 212 of the designer’s favorite styles in the decadent setting of the city’s 18th-century Palazzo Morando, a museum specializing in decorative and fine arts. Open through April 9; Palazzo Morando, 6 Via Sant’Andrea; Admission: 10 euro

