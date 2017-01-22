Arctic Surfing Subculture Inspired Kenzo’s ‘Ready for Anything’ Snow Boot-Sandals

View Slideshow Kenzo Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 collection. REX Shutterstock.

While many menswear designers chose to show women’s pre-fall collections at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, Kenzo’s fall 2017 show today was totally co-ed.

It was also totally transparent with the backstage area becoming the backdrop for the runway, which circumnavigated its perimeter.

The collection was inspired by an Arctic surfing subculture discovered by designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon during their many global wanders.

Sartorially speaking, this translated as outsize tie-dye argyle sweaters, color-pop coated shearlings, primary hued parkas and down coats with built-in, contrast overlays for an uber-protective, layered effect.

The key men’s shoe was similarly hybrid — like a square-toed snow boot with sandal overlay. The designers described it as “ready for anything” footwear.

As for the women, knee-high boots were similarly square of toe with vertical, light-reflective strips down the front. or the roar of those signature Kenzo tiger stripes to the rear.

