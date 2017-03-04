Dame Vivienne Westwood, 75, Walked in Her Label’s Runway Show

View Slideshow Vivienne Westwood's fall 2017 presentation at Paris Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

While Westwood’s partner Andreas Kronthaler may now be designing her label’s collections, the 75-year-old dame is never far from the spotlight. Something that became abundantly clear when she took a turn on the runway herself today in Paris, modeling two of the fall 2017 looks.

“It was an indirect idea,” said Kronthaler backstage. “A very famous fashion house asked her to walk and we discussed it over dinner at home and she didn’t want to do it. But then I thought maybe she should walk for us. We’ve always used her in campaigns and nowadays it’s all about celebrating age so we thought why not!”

The collection was inspired by Kronthaler’s native Vienna, and in particular, the Wiener Werkstatten artist company – a cross discipline alliance of creatives in the early 20th century. Hence the glorious, anything goes, dissonance of fabrics, textures and styles.

But what tied it all together? The yellow shoe laces, of course. They secured the work-boots and lashed the ankles of hourglass heeled pumps alike.

The fabric had rather an unusual provenance, too. Kronthaler sourced it from German toy-making company Steiff which uses it for the tags on its famous teddy bears. “I grew up with those bears,” he laughed.

