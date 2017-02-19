The Sandals at Topshop Unique Are Just What Your Ankles Have Been Waiting For

View Slideshow Topshop Unique fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

These weren’t just any old strappy sandals at Topshop Unique’s Sunday London Fashion Week extravaganza. These were the strappy sandals your ankles have been crying out for.

Anyone not blessed with the legs of a gazelle will know the cankle making properties of a strap that cuts your legs in two at the least flattering point. FYI that’s around the ankle.

Topshop Unique fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

But these bad boys render the C-word a thing of the past. Just note the position of the strap — across the top of the foot as opposed to the ankle.

Job done.

Topshop Unique fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Equally covetable were the ankle boots. For extra style points buy the white. Or the yellow.

Preferably both.

Click through the gallery to see more from Topshop’s fall 2017 London Fashion Week presentation.

