You Have to See Thom Browne’s Crazy Ice Skate Runway Shoes

View Slideshow Thom Browne's fall '17 New York Fashion Week presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Fashion, on ice. Ever the theatrical designer, Thom Browne didn’t disappoint with a dazzling fall ’17 show at New York Fashion Week today.

The collection took cues from the glitzy world of figure skating, merging classic ice skate silhouette with dress shoe uppers like monkstraps. The set even featured a faux ice rink, complete with leafless trees wrapped in his signature dressy plaid fabrics.

Though there were no dance routines or competitive spins here, it was indeed entertaining to watch models balance themselves on the stilt platforms. The crazy shoes were unsurprising, given Browne has made experimental runway footwear his schtick (last season, he showed skyscraper platforms with heels shaped into anchors).

Here, he styled the shoes with sporty varsity striped socks (in his signature colors, of course: red and white).

Yet, if you take away the theatrics of it all, not to mention the crazy makeup, the ready-to-wear this season showed beautiful, high-level execution.

His signature tailoring and outerwear featured exciting new finishes: scenic appliqués, argyle embroidery, mink trims. It serves as a reminder that a designer like Browne can get away with his crazy, and often outlandish, ideas — because he has extreme talent to back it up.

