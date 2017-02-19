Roland Mouret Collaborates With Christian Louboutin on Leg-Lengthening Sandals

Roland Mouret collaborates with Christian Louboutin at London Fashion Week.
For his fall ’17 show today at London Fashion Week, Roland Mouret collaborated with fellow Frenchman, cobbler Christian Louboutin.

Mule-style sandals with a ’40s vibe came in buttersoft suedes or a chic combination of croc and suede. They crossed over the foot, making a leg-lengthening V shape and were cinched in a knot behind the ankle. It was all in the detail, and the interiors were lined in metallic leather, giving a flash of pure gold with every scarlet-soled step.

Roland Mouret christian louboutin shoes london fashion weekRoland Mouret fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

This year Mouret is also celebrating his 20th anniversary.

The designer is renowned for the form-flattering silhouettes of his gowns, so his joining forces with a shoemaker who does the same for the pins is a perfect fit.

Roland Mouret Ready to Wear Fall 2017Roland Mouret fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For more styles from the Roland Mouret fall 2017 collection presented at London Fashion Week, click through the gallery.

