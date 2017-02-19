Roland Mouret Collaborates With Christian Louboutin on Leg-Lengthening Sandals

View Slideshow Roland Mouret collaborates with Christian Louboutin at London Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

For his fall ’17 show today at London Fashion Week, Roland Mouret collaborated with fellow Frenchman, cobbler Christian Louboutin.

Mule-style sandals with a ’40s vibe came in buttersoft suedes or a chic combination of croc and suede. They crossed over the foot, making a leg-lengthening V shape and were cinched in a knot behind the ankle. It was all in the detail, and the interiors were lined in metallic leather, giving a flash of pure gold with every scarlet-soled step.

Roland Mouret fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

This year Mouret is also celebrating his 20th anniversary.

The designer is renowned for the form-flattering silhouettes of his gowns, so his joining forces with a shoemaker who does the same for the pins is a perfect fit.

Roland Mouret fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For more styles from the Roland Mouret fall 2017 collection presented at London Fashion Week, click through the gallery.

Want More?

Moth and Dragonfly Motifs Take Flight for Roberta Einer at London Fashion Week

Vivienne Westwood Makes a Comeback to London Fashion Week Men’s With a Rebellious Co-Ed Show

Burberry to Stage Henry Moore Exhibition During London Fashion Week

The Boots at J.W. Anderson Were Part Park Avenue, Part Warrior Princess

Simone Rocha’s Shaggy Heels Were Like Perspex Armor for the Feet

Celebs Front Row at NYFW: Tiffany Trump Shunned, Kylie Jenner Holds Court With Madonna & More