Moth and Dragonfly Motifs Take Flight for Roberta Einer at London Fashion Week

View Slideshow Roberta Einer fall '17 collection. Courtesy of Morgan Ellis Williams

Rising star of London Fashion Week, Roberta Einer, came across Aeyde on Instagram and instantly fell for the Berlin-based shoe label’s clean shapes and off-key vibes.

“I like how the angle at the front of the stiletto is off-center; it’s such a small thing but I’m really geeky about details,” she said.

Roberta Einer fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of Morgan Ellis Williams

Einer took Aeyde’s classic Nina pump and Nola bootie and embellished them in Swarovski crystal with moth and dragonfly motifs to match hand-painted prints in the ready-to-wear collection presented on Friday. She was inspired by Portuguese Art Deco travel posters from the ’40s and ’50s.

“This is our first collaboration,” said Aeyde co-founder, Luisa Krogmann. “The contrast with the embroidery and our silhouettes made for a really nice effect.”

Roberta Einer fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of Morgan Ellis Williams

Roberta Einer fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of Morgan Ellis Williams

Roberta Einer fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of Morgan Ellis Williams

Roberta Einer fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of Morgan Ellis Williams

The next collection from the online-only label will focus on silks and drops at the end of March.

Click through the gallery to see more looks from Roberta Einer’s fall 2017 collection at London Fashion Week.



Want More?

Vivienne Westwood Makes a Comeback to London Fashion Week Men’s With a Rebellious Co-Ed Show

Burberry to Stage Henry Moore Exhibition During London Fashion Week