Rick Owens Sends Shoes With Stretchy Boot Uppers Down the Runway

View Slideshow Rick Owens fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Rick Owens loves a sneaker boot and has been expressing this love openly before kicks on the runway were common or cool.

For fall ’17 the steadfast designer continued to show his athleisure saavy beyond just shoes today at Paris Fashion Week. While models had structural headpieces fashioned from hoodies and sweatshirts, asymmetrical puffers and coats wrapped around the torso or tumbling off the body, sneakers remained resolutely one-note.

Rick Owens fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Tall, skinny, stretchy (yes, stretchy, the season’s footwear buzzword) boot uppers were fastened to molded sport soles in box-fresh white.

With all the purposely misworn revelry on display, they were the only component of the collection that Owens didn’t decide to disrupt. Pity that, as one wonder’s where else he might have dreamed up to put said shoes. The shoulder? Why not.

Click to view more styles from the runway.



Watch More?

Kendall Jenner Just Took This Louis Vuitton Look From Runway to Real Life

Robert Clergerie’s Fall 2017 Shoes Have a Women’s Empowerment Message

Hermès Objectifies Its Fall 2017 Shoes

Emma Roberts, Solange Knowles & More Sit Front Row at Chloé

The Pumps at Rochas Had Glittering ‘R’ Logo Buckles

The Ruched Boots at Y/Project Were More Than 6 Feet Long