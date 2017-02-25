Missoni Spreads Message of Solidarity & Serenity at Milan Fashion Week

View Slideshow Missoni's fall 2017 presentation at Milan Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

A message of solidarity and serenity was the starting point for Angela Missoni’s latest collection, presented today at Milan Fashion Week. In this wholly personal collection, the brand matriarch looked inward, to a place where she herself seeks retreat: Monte Rosa, located in the Pennine Alps, nestled between Italy and Switzerland and the tallest mountains in the region.

The cozy collection took cues from a photo backdrop of this snow-capped and sun-drenched setting. While layered knits and furs had pleasant comforts, shoes were sharper. Elongated-toe kitten heels were paired with tonal stockings for all looks, wisely giving the collection a more metropolitan elan. Because, as pretty as Monte Rosa is, city life still beckons.

At the end of show, multiple members of the Missoni family, including daughter Margherita, took to the center of the runway as Angela addressed the crowd.

“In five minutes we will all be in different places, but I wanted us to come together here in a message of unity,” the designer said, clearly referencing the big bad world outside of fashion’s privileged corridors. “We all come from different places and that’s a beautiful thing.”

