Mary Katrantzou Sent ‘Fantasia’-Inspired Looks and Fairy Princess Shoes Down the Runway

By / 13 mins ago
Mary Katrantzou Fall 2017 London Fashion View Slideshow
Mary Katrantzou's fall 2017 collection at London Fashion Week.
REX Shutterstock.

Mary Katrantzou’s fall 2017 presentation today at London Fashion Week was a glorious melange of fantasy and film noir — pulling archetypal motifs from the wardrobes of heroes and heroines from houndstooth checks to tulle.

It culminated with a series of looks in collaboration with Disney, inspired by the classic “Fantasia.”

Related
Charlotte Olympia's New Shoe Collection Had Its Own Movie Premiere

Mary Katrantzou Fall 2017 London Fashion WeekMary Katrantzou’s fall 2017 collection at London Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Footwear, too, was part fairy princess and part silver screen siren. Pointed slippers were embellished with ladylike bow details, while platform brogues with dramatic flared heels and diamante buckles came in saturated jewel colored velvets.

The footwear was, in fact, a collaboration between Katrantzou and luxury menswear label Louis Leeman. For fall ’17 the brand is launching its debut women’s collection which will premiere with a presentation on Tuesday, the final day of London Fashion Week.

Mary Katrantzou Fall 2017 London Fashion WeekMary Katrantzou’s fall 2017 collection at London Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.
Mary Katrantzou Fall 2017 London Fashion WeekMary Katrantzou’s fall 2017 collection at London Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Click to see more style from the runway.

Want More?

Moth and Dragonfly Motifs Take Flight for Roberta Einer at London Fashion Week

Sneak Peek: Louis Leeman’s First Women’s Collection to Launch During London Fashion Week

The Boots at J.W. Anderson Were Part Park Avenue, Part Warrior Princess

Simone Rocha’s Shaggy Heels Were Like Perspex Armor for the Feet

Charlotte Olympia’s New Shoe Collection Had Its Own Movie Premiere

Mulberry England’s ‘Granny Chic’ Shoes Nod British Aristocracy

The Sandals at Topshop Unique Are Just What Your Ankles Have Been Waiting For

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s