Mary Katrantzou Sent ‘Fantasia’-Inspired Looks and Fairy Princess Shoes Down the Runway

Mary Katrantzou’s fall 2017 presentation today at London Fashion Week was a glorious melange of fantasy and film noir — pulling archetypal motifs from the wardrobes of heroes and heroines from houndstooth checks to tulle.

It culminated with a series of looks in collaboration with Disney, inspired by the classic “Fantasia.”

Footwear, too, was part fairy princess and part silver screen siren. Pointed slippers were embellished with ladylike bow details, while platform brogues with dramatic flared heels and diamante buckles came in saturated jewel colored velvets.

The footwear was, in fact, a collaboration between Katrantzou and luxury menswear label Louis Leeman. For fall ’17 the brand is launching its debut women’s collection which will premiere with a presentation on Tuesday, the final day of London Fashion Week.

