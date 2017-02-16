Marchesa Goes Full-On Glam With Golden Bamboo Heels and Arched Wedges

View Slideshow Marchesa's fall 2017 presentation at New York Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Ornate overload is what they do best. Marchesa’s Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig sent out a characteristically extravagant collection of highly-worked dresses on Wednesday at New York Fashion Week.

The full-tilt glamour did not stop at the ankles.

Marchesa’s fall 2017 presentation at New York Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Marchesa’s fall 2017 presentation at New York Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

House shoe designer Annelie Hofstrom worked on a number of extremely detailed stilettos with golden bamboo heels, curleque-trimmed lace-up sandals and an arched wedge ankle-strap style, which at its most charming came bursting with retro marabou feathers at the toe.

Marchesa’s fall 2017 presentation at New York Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

The dramatic lines, embroidery and embellishment plus lacquer heels of these intricate shoes all took their cues from classical chinoiserie.

Click through to see more of Marchesa’s fall 2017 presentation at New York Fashion Week.





Want More?

Lacoste’s Futuristic Fall Collection Still References ’90s Grunge Style

Kylie Jenner Sizzles in New Chain-Link Dress With Sofia Richie at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show

Kate Spade Makes Floral and Leopard Work Together For Fall

What Fashion Wears When It’s Snowing During NYFW

Naomi Campbell Wore Fuzzy Heels in La Perla’s Fall ’17 Runway Show

Kanye West Will Show Yeezy Season 5 at New York Fashion Week

Paris Hilton Brings to Life ‘Stars Are Blind’ in Barely There Shiny Crop Top and Soaring Pumps at NYFW