Mansur Gavriel’s NYFW Runway Extended Outside to the Sidewalk

Mansur Gavriel’s first-ever runway show today at New York Fashion Week marked its official launch into ready-to-wear.

The see-now, buy-now event was held in Soho, where the brand operates a store. Shoppers strolling down Wooster Street got a treat: the runway extended to the sidewalk outside.

The show featured boxy dresses, trousers and. oversized outerwear in bright hues of red, yellow and blue, plus more neutrals such as pale pink. The ready-to-wear and shoes are all available to buy now.

The designers, known for color, incorporated bright hues in many of the looks.

Founders Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel are a fan of the see-now, buy-now format thanks to its instant accessibility.

“As a brand our presentations and shows are a very important storytelling point for us,” they told FN. “We love the idea of the collection being expressed and sold within the same time period.”

As for the shoes, the designers described the collection as “classic and clean, easy to wear.” The fall ’17 line also includes an interesting material story starring soft lambskin, classic canvas with suede trim, a structured Spazzolato leather with a slight shine, and classic Mansur Gavriel vegetable tanned, calf and suede leathers.

Styles include a bow flat, oxfords, loafers and slingbacks. “The Lace Up Oxford is a slightly softer take on the Classic Oxford—the sides come up higher, creating a beautiful shape and delicate lace up,” the designers explained, while “the classic oxford is an iconic shape with elegant proportions.”

