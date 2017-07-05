Bella Hadid’s Hair Matched Her Boots at Margiela Couture Show

bella hadid, maison margiela, haute couture
Bella Hadid walks in the Maison Margiela fall '17 couture show on July 5.
REX Shutterstock

Bella Hadid’s street style has been giving us major “Clueless” vibes as of late, but on the Maison Margiela fall ’17 catwalk on Wednesday she looked almost unrecognizable.

The supermodel donned wet golden blonde locks for a cool futuristic look on the runway with a bejeweled sheer corset-style dress and silver face jewelry that snaked across her lips and curved around her chin. Glittering golden accents were the highlight of the 20-year-old’s ensemble, which included standout gold metallic cowboy boots for footwear.

haute couture fashion week, maison margiela Bella Hadid walks the runway at Maison Margiela fall ’17 at Haute Couture Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Hadid has been working nonstop, it seems, opening the Alexandre Vauthier fall ’17 couture show on Tuesday and walking for Miu Miu over the weekend. Prior to that, the star was spotted spending time in Venice, where she was shooting for Elle ChinaGigi Hadid’s younger sister also made an appearance at the Bulgari Festa Gala with her “#BulargiFamily,” where she donned Christian Louboutin glitter pumps.

