Bella Hadid’s Hair Matched Her Boots at Margiela Couture Show

Bella Hadid’s street style has been giving us major “Clueless” vibes as of late, but on the Maison Margiela fall ’17 catwalk on Wednesday she looked almost unrecognizable.
The supermodel donned wet golden blonde locks for a cool futuristic look on the runway with a bejeweled sheer corset-style dress and silver face jewelry that snaked across her lips and curved around her chin. Glittering golden accents were the highlight of the 20-year-old’s ensemble, which included standout gold metallic cowboy boots for footwear.
Hadid has been working nonstop, it seems, opening the Alexandre Vauthier fall ’17 couture show on Tuesday and walking for Miu Miu over the weekend. Prior to that, the star was spotted spending time in Venice, where she was shooting for Elle China. Gigi Hadid’s younger sister also made an appearance at the Bulgari Festa Gala with her “#BulargiFamily,” where she donned Christian Louboutin glitter pumps.
