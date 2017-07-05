Bella Hadid’s Hair Matched Her Boots at Margiela Couture Show

Bella Hadid walks in the Maison Margiela fall '17 couture show on July 5. REX Shutterstock

Bella Hadid’s street style has been giving us major “Clueless” vibes as of late, but on the Maison Margiela fall ’17 catwalk on Wednesday she looked almost unrecognizable.

The supermodel donned wet golden blonde locks for a cool futuristic look on the runway with a bejeweled sheer corset-style dress and silver face jewelry that snaked across her lips and curved around her chin. Glittering golden accents were the highlight of the 20-year-old’s ensemble, which included standout gold metallic cowboy boots for footwear.

Bella Hadid walks the runway at Maison Margiela fall ’17 at Haute Couture Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Hadid has been working nonstop, it seems, opening the Alexandre Vauthier fall ’17 couture show on Tuesday and walking for Miu Miu over the weekend. Prior to that, the star was spotted spending time in Venice, where she was shooting for Elle China. Gigi Hadid’s younger sister also made an appearance at the Bulgari Festa Gala with her “#BulargiFamily,” where she donned Christian Louboutin glitter pumps.

Venice is so beautiful✨😍Feeling so lucky to be here with my amazing #BulgariFamily for #BulgariFesta 💎🦋💎🦋💎🦋an incredible night with incredible people! Thank you! A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

Want more?

Bella Hadid’s Latest Looks Are Giving Off Major ‘Clueless’ Vibes

Bella Hadid’s Legs-for-Days Illusion Included A Flirty Dress & Glitter Pumps

Bella Hadid Rocked Velvet Boots in Venice While Posing With the Police