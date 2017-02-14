Alice + Olivia Serve Feminist Vibes at New York Fashion Week

View Slideshow Alice + Olivia fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

If ever you wanted to escape to the vibrant settings of Mughal India or immerse yourself in the romanticism of the Italian Renaissance, Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet is an apt tour guide.

At the brand’s fall ’17 presentation at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, Bendet unveiled an eclectic array of both feminine and utilitarian pieces in reds, pinks and jewel tones inspired by Salman Rushdie’s novel, The Enchantress of Florence.

Stirred by the enchantress who “forged her own life, beyond convention, by the force of her will alone,” the designer said her fall ’17 designs should entice a “global woman.”

Alice + Olivia fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Lace tops with theatrical bell sleeves and ruffle skirts were interspersed with patent leather bombers and cargo pants which sat atop a mix of edgy footwear choices, including combat boots with heavy hardware accents in plush velvet fabric.

Alice + Olivia fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Lace-up thigh highs and patent leather booties were also a go-to for Bendet — who sought to depict “the story of a woman creating her own destiny in a man’s world” — this time around.

Alice + Olivia fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Want More of FN’s New York Fashion Week coverage?

Phillip Lim Continues the Sock Boot Craze For Fall ‘17

Tanya Taylor Shows Unexpected Shoe Collaboration at NewYork Fashion Week

Self-Portrait’s Collaboration With Robert Clergerie Debuts at New York Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham Will Unveil a Full Shoe Collection at New York Fashion Week

Gypsy Sport’s Fall 2017 Collection at New York Fashion Week