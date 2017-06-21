Valentino Continues The Sock-Fit Sneaker Trend For Spring

View Slideshow Valentino spring '18 men's collection. REX/Shutterstock

Valentino is stepping away from its iconic Ace sneaker for spring. The label’s spring ’18 men’s show at Paris Fashion Week today tapped the current sock-fit sneaker craze, showing crafted ankle-hugging styles in colorful finishes. The sporty look was a major trend in Milan with shows like GCDS, Marcelo Burlon and Neil Barrett showing their versions.

Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli debuted a strong collection this season, fusing a sporty aesthetic — lots of racing stripes and color-blocking — with more refined silhouettes. The same goes for the sneakers. Lace-up high tops had knitted sock uppers, as well as chunky rubber soles. The shoes come in a variety of upper finishes, from fringed and printed to some with braided trims.



Valentino spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

It’s refreshing to see the brand offer up something new. For the past few seasons, it has been concentrating on its signature styles, such as the Rockstud sneaker, the Ace sneaker, or the striped Open sneaker, which has been a best-seller for many retailers. Could the new sock-fit sneakers be the next best-seller? Only time will tell.

