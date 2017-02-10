Naomi Campbell Wore Fuzzy Heels in La Perla’s Fall ’17 Runway Show

View Slideshow Naomi Campbell in the La Perla fall '17 show. REX Shutterstock

La Perla might be a lingerie label at its core, but for its fall ’17 show, there was much more to look at than just undergarments.

Kendall Jenner, who appeared in La Perla’s spring ’17 ad campaign, modeled a long, sheer gown with a pair of the label’s open-toe booties. The brand has expanded its scope to include ready-to-wear, bags and shoes.

La Perla fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Supermodel Naomi Campbell wore a satin dress with lace insets under a long embroidered coat. The look was finished off with a pair of the same booties Jenner wore, but in a fuzzy material — the brand’s elevated take on a bedroom slipper.

La Perla fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

La Perla fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

There were plenty more eye-catching shoes to look at, including glittery platforms, patent heels with chain detailing on the heel, wedge sock boots and satin mules with a spider brooch.

La Perla fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

La Perla fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

La Perla fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

La Perla fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

