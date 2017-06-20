The Craziest Shoes at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

View Slideshow DSquared2 spring '18 collection. REX/Shutterstock

It’s a mad, mad world out there, and the spring 2018 shoes at Milan Fashion Week were no exception.

Miuccia Prada’s futuristic kicks, with their logoed Velcro tabs, looked like a space rocket out of cult ’60s television series “Thunderbirds.” Team that with one of MP’s cartoon print retro flying suits for a one-way ticket to Tracy Island.

At No.21, Alessandro Dell’acqua did colorful stack-soled sneakers with fierce irregular treads like a horror-movie hacksaw. One model even came printed with vintage seaside snaps, and pool slides came with similar motifs. Milan peacocks, take note. A few contortions and you can check your guy-liner in the mirrored shards adorning Giuseppe Zanotti’s denim slippers, and those with delusions of grandeur will love the sneakers and slides with royal crown embellishment from the Versace show.

Philipp Plein’s exaggerated high-tops with plasticized studs came in bright red or with spray-painted slashes, while he kitted out his girls in thigh-high denim booties. Knees were ripped like a pair of your favorite jeans and daubed with the legend “Come on baby light my fire.”

Other out-there co-ed shows included Marcelo Burlon’s County of Milan – think extreme platform sandals — and DSquared2 in which the Caten twins excelled in the weirdness stakes. Some of their girls’ looks came teamed with flip-flop/high-heel bootie hybrids. These featured a buckled, Western-style cuff around the ankle and a plastic thong toe like a pair of Havaianas. Strangely compelling.

Click through the gallery to see more crazy shoes from Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

