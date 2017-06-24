Shoe of the Day at Paris Fashion Week Men’s: Comme des Garcons’ Nike Air 180

Nike x Comme Des Garcons. REX Shutterstock

With Pigalle Thursday, Les Benjamins today and Off White designer, Virgil Abloh’s being teased left right and center, Nike has hit the ground running with its collabs this season. But Comme des Garcons’ Rei Kawakubo’s took some beating at Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

Our shoe of the day is the Nike Air 180 that starred in her disco extravaganza. Best in show? We’re loving those hot pink and black numbers. Retro kicks are totally on trend and these are as good as it gets.

Comme des Garcons spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

