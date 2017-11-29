12 Sizzling Shoe Styles at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017

View Slideshow Adriana Lima on the runway at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Rex Shutterstock

Brian Atwood’s shoes debuted with a bang at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanhai, airing at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Designing the footwear looks for the third time for the famed show, Atwood previously told Footwear News,“This season it is all about boots. Whether they are painted embroidered or studded.”

That said, with more than 100 styles hitting the runway tonight, let’s a look at some of the most eye-catching styles.

Here, veteran Angel Adriana Lima made a statement in rainbow feather wings paired with embellished multicolored peep-toe thigh-high booties.

Adriana Lima struts her stuff on the catwalk the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Rex Shutterstock

Ariana Lima wearing Brian Atwood boots. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge wore denim stiletto boots along with punk rock-inspired lingerie.

Alessandra Ambrosio and LIly Aldridge wearing denim boots. Rex Shutterstock

Brian Atwood boots. Rex Shutterstock

As for Karlie Kloss — the supermodel hit the catwalk in one of Atwood’s favorite style’s from the show. “The gladiator sun dial boots are sick,” the designer told FN.

Karlie Kloss on the catwalk. Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Karlie Kloss in Brian Atwood shoes. Rex Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for more eye-catching shoes from the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

