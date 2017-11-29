12 Sizzling Shoe Styles at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017

adriana lima, victorias secret fashion show View Slideshow
Adriana Lima on the runway at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Brian Atwood’s shoes debuted with a bang at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanhai, airing at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Designing the footwear looks for the third time for the famed show, Atwood previously told Footwear News,“This season it is all about boots. Whether they are painted embroidered or studded.” 

Harry Styles Rocked Hot Heels & Pastels at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

That said, with more than 100 styles hitting the runway tonight, let’s a look at some of the most eye-catching styles.

Here, veteran Angel Adriana Lima made a statement in rainbow feather wings paired with embellished multicolored peep-toe thigh-high booties.

Adriana Lima, vs fashion show, victoria's secret fashion show 2017 Adriana Lima struts her stuff on the catwalk the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Rex Shutterstock
brian atwood, adriana lima, vs fashion show 2017 Ariana Lima wearing Brian Atwood boots. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge wore denim stiletto boots along with punk rock-inspired lingerie.

Alessandra Ambrosio and LIly Aldridge wearing denim boots at the 2017 vs fashion show, 2017 victoria's secret fashion show Alessandra Ambrosio and LIly Aldridge wearing denim boots. Rex Shutterstock
vs fashion show 2017, brian atwood Brian Atwood boots. Rex Shutterstock

As for Karlie Kloss — the supermodel hit the catwalk in one of Atwood’s favorite style’s from the show. “The gladiator sun dial boots are sick,” the designer told FN

karlie kloss, victoria's secret fashion show 2017, vs fashion show Karlie Kloss on the catwalk. Rex Shutterstock
Karlie Kloss Victorias Secret Fashion Show Detail of Karlie Kloss in Brian Atwood shoes. Rex Shutterstock

