See Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Models Without Makeup Transforming for the Runway

View Slideshow Alessandra Ambrosio, at left, and Kendall Jenner. Rex Shutterstock

At the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, models glide down the runway in glamorous hair and makeup.

But backstage snaps show the Victoria’s Secret Angels glamour-free as they get ready for the runway show, sitting in their pink robes before their hair and makeup has been done.

Kendall Jenner is not participating in the show this year — she has a deal with Italian lingerie company La Perla that prohibits her from working with competing companies — but last year, the model was snapped makeup-free while a stylist worked on her hair.

Kendall Jenner gets her hair prepped backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Show in 2016. Rex Shutterstock

Other models who will return to the Victoria’s Secret stage have also been caught without makeup on, such as longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima, who first walked in the show in 1999.

Adriana Lima, wearing no makeup, gets her hair done backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Show in 2013. Rex Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio, another model who has appeared in numerous Victoria’s Secret runways, also has been photographed without undergoing a makeover.

Alessandra Ambrosio poses without makeup backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Show in 2010. Rex Shutterstock

While there’s nothing wrong with going makeup-free, these backstage photos capture a different side of supermodels than what we see on the runway.

The presentation will take place in December in Shanghai.

See more of the models getting ready ahead of previous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.

Want more?

What You Need to Know About the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Here’s What Models Wear to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Casting Call