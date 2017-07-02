Hermes, Peter Dundas and Miu Miu All Hijack Paris Couture Week

Styles by Hermes at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

As it turns out, Rodarte and Proezna Schouler weren’t the only labels to hijack Paris Haute Couture Week. Flying under the radar and off the official Federation de la Haute Couture schedule, it was all going on today.

Rakes at the ready

Hermes staged its resort ’18 collection in its flagship store on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore. The house created an immaculate, undulating pebble beach runway (tended by a team of rake-bearing minions) and showed a collection that was a mix of Parisian chic and Latino heat. Not only did Pierre Hardy excel with swirling cut-out sandals, he also turned his hand to the silver jewelry, which featured circular motifs to match the shoes.

Styles by Hermes at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week REX Shutterstock

Dundas’ Couture Debut

Across town, Peter Dundas chose Couture Week to launch an eponymous couture line, Dundas. Yes, the former creative director for Emanuel Ungaro, Emilio Pucci and Roberto Cavalli is going it alone. “This collection is a statement of intent. It’s establishing my identity anew,” he posted on his Instagram feed. “This collection is dedicated to my girls.” Said girls being Georgia May Jagger, Sara Sampaio, Natacha Poly and Lily Donaldson, of course.

Natasha Poly on the runway at the Dundas presentation. REX Shutterstock

Join the Club

As for Miuccia Prada, she reprised her globe-hopping pop-up Miu Miu Club at the Automobile Club de France, where she hosted an intimate dinner-cum-resort ’18 runway show. Following an amuse bouche of a performance by underground Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis, new-gen supers from Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid strutted their stuff around the tables wearing logo high-tops, wedge sneakers, kitten heels and not much else apart from some serious sass.

Kendall Jenner arrives for Miu Miu’s show. REX Shutterstock

In Other News

A.F. Vandevorst showed soaring thigh-high glitter boots rendering each wearer a one-woman disco; Azzaro’s new artistic director Maxime Simoens did crystal-encrusted wedge heels, and Chloé threw a party to launch its new Maison Chloé. The multipurpose five-story space houses the label’s archives, showrooms, a private-client zone plus an exhibition space hosting a program of events open to the public. First up, “Femininities – Guy Bourdin.”