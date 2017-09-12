Gigi Hadid Suffered a Wardrobe Malfunction on the Runway — And Bella Helped Her Out

View Slideshow (L-R): Bella and Gigi Hadid at the Anna Sui spring '18 show. Rex Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid proved her supermodel skills on the runway at Anna Sui spring ’18 on Monday.

After the 22-year-old’s right shoe slipped off right before she hit the catwalk, Gigi was forced to walk the show wearing just one sparkly peep-toe platform. She expertly sauntered behind sister Bella in the designer’s second look on her tippy-toes as if nothing was awry, wearing just a semi sheer sock on her right foot.

According to Glamour, the second shoe was not properly secured during the backstage outfit-change rush.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway in one shoe at Anna Sui spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

For her final walk down the runway sans one shoe, she got a little help from Bella. Check out a video from the show below:

#Gigihadid loses a shoe while closing the Anna Sui SS18 Fashion show but she handles it like a pro💪 bravo Gi! So proud of your walk❤💥 A post shared by MYQUEENGIGI👸 (@myqueengigi) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

