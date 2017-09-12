Gigi Hadid Suffered a Wardrobe Malfunction on the Runway — And Bella Helped Her Out

Gigi Hadid proved her supermodel skills on the runway at Anna Sui spring ’18 on Monday.
After the 22-year-old’s right shoe slipped off right before she hit the catwalk, Gigi was forced to walk the show wearing just one sparkly peep-toe platform. She expertly sauntered behind sister Bella in the designer’s second look on her tippy-toes as if nothing was awry, wearing just a semi sheer sock on her right foot.
According to Glamour, the second shoe was not properly secured during the backstage outfit-change rush.
For her final walk down the runway sans one shoe, she got a little help from Bella. Check out a video from the show below:
