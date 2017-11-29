This Model Fell on the Runway at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — and Recovered in the Best Way

View Slideshow Ming Xi recovers on the catwalk at the VS Fashion Show. Rex Shutterstock

Ming Xi isn’t going to let a fall keep her from holding her head high.

After bailing on the catwalk during the Winter’s Tale portion of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, airing today at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, the Chinese-born model took to Instagram to thank fans and her fellow Angels for their support.

“As many of you may already know, I fell during my fifth year walking at the Victoria’s Secret show yesterday. It was no doubt one of the hardest moments I have ever had to go through in my career, especially since the show was taking place in my hometown, in front of my mother’s and my people’s eyes,” Xi, 28, wrote.

Xi had on a floral headpiece and Brian Atwood stilleto sandals teamed with an outfit that had a billowing train.

“However, the support I received from everyone yesterday was incredible, and I am truly grateful to everyone who was there for me,” she added before going on to thank model Gizele Oliveira for helping her up.

“I will pick myself up from where I fell, and I will keep going in order to repay all the support you all have given me,” she concluded.

