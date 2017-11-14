Did You Know Keira Knightley Could Sing?

Keira Knightley Rex

Keira Knightley takes on a classic French film song in the new video for Chanel’s Coco Crush jewelry collection, which she has represented since last year.

The British actress sings “Le Tourbillon de la Vie,” made famous by Jeanne Moreau on the soundtrack of the 1962 movie “Jules et Jim,” a classic French New Wave film directed by François Truffaut.

The song has previously been covered by Vanessa Paradis, another Chanel brand ambassador, who famously performed it in a duet with Moreau at the Cannes Film Festival in 1995.

Knightley, who played a singer-songwriter in the 2013 film “Begin Again,” co-starring Mark Ruffalo and Adam Levine, is shown strumming a guitar, her fingers bedecked in Coco Crush rings with quilted motifs inspired by Chanel’s classic handbag.

Elsewhere, under his own eponymous brand, Lagerfeld has also just launched a limited-edition jewelry collection of six Art Deco-inspired designs as part of his ongoing collaboration with the Swarovski Group.

Consisting of a collar necklace, cuff, chandelier earrings, two oversized rings and a brooch, the collection is due to go on sale on Tuesday at Karl Lagerfeld stores in London, Paris, Vienna, Dubai and Düsseldorf, with prices ranging from 129 euros to 799 euros. It will also be available for preorder at karl.com.