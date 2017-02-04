Julio Jones Will Wear These Mache Custom Under Armour Cleats in Super Bowl LI

By / 2 hours ago
Atlanta TV Under Armour cleats Julio
"Atlanta" TV show font on the custom Under Armour cleats for Julio Jones, made by Mache.
Courtesy of Under Armour.

Dan “Mache” Gamache has outfitted some of the NFL’s best players with stellar custom cleats throughout the season. That will continue into Super Bowl LI with arguably the league’s best receiver, Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons, wearing an Under Armour cleat reimagined by the sneaker customizer.

Mache lent his artistic vision to Under Armour’s game-ready cleat, the UA Mercenary. His latest custom cleat features imagery inspired by the cover art for rap group Migos’ latest album, “Culture,” as well as the Donald Glover-created TV show, “Atlanta.” The concept of the artwork, according to Under Armour, “personifies how Atlanta is dominating the sports, culture, music and TV scene.”

Related
A Look Back at Tom Brady's Winning Super Bowl Cleats

Atlanta TV Under Armour cleats Julio Jones MacheThe Super Bowl LI custom Under Armour cleats for Julio Jones, designed by Mache. Courtesy of Under Armour.
Atlanta TV Under Armour cleats Julio Jones MacheA detail shot of Mache’s custom Super Bowl LI cleats for Julio Jones. Courtesy of Under Armour.
Atlanta TV Under Armour cleats Julio Jones MacheAnother detail shot of the Mache custom cleats Julio Jones will wear in Super Bowl LI. Courtesy of Under Armour.

But a custom cleat this special shouldn’t be sent to Jones via snail mail; it requires a remarkable delivery system.

Under Armour made sure the cleat arrived to Jones in style by handing the pair off Migos, who brought the cleats to the Falcons standout at Under Armour’s NFL Combine experience Friday.

Jones is looking to help lead the Falcons to the franchise’s first NFL championship, facing off against fellow Under Armour athlete Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Super Bowl LI TV broadcast kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Atlanta TV Under Armour cleats Julio Jones MacheThe toe cap of Julio Jones’ custom Under Armour cleats for Super Bowl LI. Courtesy of Under Armour.
Atlanta TV Under Armour cleats Julio Jones MacheAnother look at the Mache custom Super Bowl LI cleats for Julio Jones. Courtesy of Under Armour.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s