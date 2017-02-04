Julio Jones Will Wear These Mache Custom Under Armour Cleats in Super Bowl LI

"Atlanta" TV show font on the custom Under Armour cleats for Julio Jones, made by Mache. Courtesy of Under Armour.

Dan “Mache” Gamache has outfitted some of the NFL’s best players with stellar custom cleats throughout the season. That will continue into Super Bowl LI with arguably the league’s best receiver, Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons, wearing an Under Armour cleat reimagined by the sneaker customizer.

Mache lent his artistic vision to Under Armour’s game-ready cleat, the UA Mercenary. His latest custom cleat features imagery inspired by the cover art for rap group Migos’ latest album, “Culture,” as well as the Donald Glover-created TV show, “Atlanta.” The concept of the artwork, according to Under Armour, “personifies how Atlanta is dominating the sports, culture, music and TV scene.”

The Super Bowl LI custom Under Armour cleats for Julio Jones, designed by Mache. Courtesy of Under Armour.

A detail shot of Mache’s custom Super Bowl LI cleats for Julio Jones. Courtesy of Under Armour.

Another detail shot of the Mache custom cleats Julio Jones will wear in Super Bowl LI. Courtesy of Under Armour.

But a custom cleat this special shouldn’t be sent to Jones via snail mail; it requires a remarkable delivery system.

Under Armour made sure the cleat arrived to Jones in style by handing the pair off Migos, who brought the cleats to the Falcons standout at Under Armour’s NFL Combine experience Friday.

Jones is looking to help lead the Falcons to the franchise’s first NFL championship, facing off against fellow Under Armour athlete Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Super Bowl LI TV broadcast kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

The toe cap of Julio Jones’ custom Under Armour cleats for Super Bowl LI. Courtesy of Under Armour.